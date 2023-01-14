Chattogram Challengers will face Dhaka Dominators in their next match at Bangladesh Premier League 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The game will commence at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The important BPL match between Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators will be telecasted live on Eurosport. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you can tune into the FanCode app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators on FanCode

