Chattogram Challengers will take on Fortune Barishal in their next Bangladesh Premier League 2023 fixture. The match will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Fortune Barishal defeated Rangpur Riders in their previous outing. Meanwhile, Chattogram Challengers won against Khulna Tigers. The important BPL 2023 match between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will be telecasted live on Eurosport. You can also watch the live streaming of the game on the FanCode app and website. Shakib Al Hasan Angrily Reacts To Umpiring Decision During Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match in BPL 2023 (Watch Video).

Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal On FanCode

