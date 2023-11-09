Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online for Semifinals and Final: Here's How You Can Purchase Match Tickets for CWC23 Knockouts in India

ICC has released tickets for Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinals and final. Here's how to purchase CWC23 knockouts tickets online in India.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 09, 2023 05:56 PM IST

ICC has announced that the tickets for World Cup 2023 semifinals and final will be available to purchase on November 09, from 08:00 pm onwards. The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 tickets online for semifinals and final will be available on official ticketing website, https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com. The first semi-final on November 15 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the second semi-final on November 16 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, and the final on November 19 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Buy ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets Online

