Pakistan is playing a practice match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia against Prime Minister's XI. The visitors looked in great touch as they scored 324 runs with a loss of 6 wickets before stumps on day one. The day ended with an outstanding fielding display from Cameron Bancroft in the first slip. Bancroft’s blinder, very low in the slip stunned Faheem Ashraf, who was playing on 17. Pakistan batters were looking to end the day on a high note, but Bancroft’s catch proved to be the last action of the day. Pak skipper Shan Masood is still at the crease – batting on 156. All in Fun! Babar Azam Almost Stops Ball at Non-Striker's End While Batting During Australia PM XI vs Pakistan Practice Match (Watch Viral Video).

Watch the Spectacular dismissal

A Cameron Bancroft screamer on the stroke of stumps! Pakistan finish 6-324 after day one in Canberra #PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/L76EpNlkv0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

