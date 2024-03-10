Cameron Green's moment of indecision proved to be costly as he chopped on a good delivery from Ben Sears onto his stumps on Day 3 of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024. Green, batting on five runs, was in two minds as he could not figure out whether to play or leave the ball. Instead, he pulled out at the last minute and the ball caught the edge of his bat before crashing into the stumps. That wicket reduced Australia to 38/4 in their pursuit of 279 runs to win the second Test. Ben Sears Dismisses Steve Smith To Take His Maiden Test Wicket, Achieves Feat During NZ vs AUS 2nd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Cameron Green Drags Ball Onto Stumps

🔊 You little ripper! Ben Sears has his second wicket in the session LIVE in NZ with TVNZ+ and DUKE. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/GvZbwPfZNU — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 10, 2024

