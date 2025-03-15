In the final match of the ongoing ICC CWC League 2 2023-27, third-placed Canada will square off against Namibia on March 15. The CAN vs NAM ODI match will be played at Wanderers Cricket Ground, Windhoek, and start at 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no TV telecast is available in India, due to the lack of an official broadcaster. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options for the CAN vs NAM ODI match on the FanCode app and website, which will need an INR 99 pass. Former India U19-Turned-USA Cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar Celebrates Holi, Star Player Participates In Holika Dahan On Eve Of Auspicious Festival (Watch Video).

Canada vs Namibia Live

