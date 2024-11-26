After two days of the Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction, a total of 182 players were acquired by franchises, who will start preparing for the upcoming edition. Out of 395 unsold cricketers, one player named Saurabh Netravalkar had the most eyeballs on him after stellar performances for the United States of America in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. No Takers for Saurabh Netravalkar at IPL 2025 Auction, USA Pacer Left Out During Accelerated Bidding.

Netravalkar, a former India Under-19 World Cup player, was the USA's highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup and played a crucial role in his team's win over Pakistan, apart from notching up a good performance with ball against India, claiming wickets of Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Despite all the hype and performances behind his back, the 33-year-old went unsold in the recently concluded IPL 2025 Mega Auction in both the normal and accelerated bidding rounds.

How Can Saurabh Netravalkar Feature In IPL 2025 Despite Being Unsold?

However, Netravalkar can still find himself playing the IPL 2025 edition with several rules and regulations available for unsold players to join a franchise in pre- and mid-season. In case a player gets injured or opts out of IPL 2025 due to international or personal commitments, franchises can replace the cricketer with any other unsold batter, bowler, or all-rounder. What Will Happen to Unsold Players at IPL 2025 Auction? Can Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson, David Warner and Others Still Play in Indian Premier League Season 18?.

A NOC from the concerned player's board and approval from the IPL governing council will be needed for any cricketer to join a franchise.

