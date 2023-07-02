Ben Stokes seems to have found his head space of Headingly 2019 once again as he changes gears and he does it in style. From 64 runs in 128 deliveries he picks up pace immediately after Jonny Bairstow's controversial dismissal and takes down Cameron Green for 24 runs in one over and also reaching his century on the way. But his job is long way from being finished and he will want to continue in the same way after lunch. Carnage! Ben Stokes Hits Three Sixes in A Row to Bring Up His First Century in Ashes 2023, Scores 24 Runs in One Over on Day 5 of 2nd Test (Watch Video).

