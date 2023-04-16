KL Rahul pulled off a sensational diving catch to dismiss Jitesh Sharma during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15. Jitesh Sharma sliced the ball and it was going away from Rahul, who did well to dive in time and grab the ball, completing the catch. That dismissal did give Lucknow Super Giants some hope but eventually, a Shahrukh Khan special saw Punjab Kings win the match. Shahrukh Khan's Quickfire Knock Helps Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants by Two Wickets in IPL 2023 Thriller.

KL Rahul Pulls off Sensational Catch

That catch has 𝙆𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙎 written all over it! Superb piece of athleticism from the @LucknowIPL skipper 🫡 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OHcd6VfDps #TATAIPL | #LSGvPBKS pic.twitter.com/kDdPK1SEE0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2023

