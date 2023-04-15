Shahrukh Khan played an absolute blinder (19 runs off 9 balls) as he helped Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in what turned out to be an absolute thriller in IPL 2023. The right-hander played aggressively right from the moment he came in to bat and took his side over the line. Sikandar Raza scored his maiden half-century to help Punjab Kings chase down 159 with three balls to spare. With this result, Punjab Kings have returned to winning ways after two defeats on the trot. Yudhvir Singh Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Lucknow Super Giants' Youngster, Who Impressed on His IPL Debut.

Punjab Kings Beat Lucknow Super Giants

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)