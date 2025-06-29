Sri Lanka's leading spinner Prabath Jayasuriya is unplayable at home, which saw the cricketer claim his 12th five-wicket haul during the SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025, drawing level with former legendary pacer Chaminda Vaas. Jayasuriya's 5 for 56 helped Sri Lanka win the 2nd Test and claim the SL vs BAN 2025 series 1-0 in the process. Jayasuriya now sits in joint-third with Vaas on the list of most five-wicket hauls for Sri Lanka in Test cricket, behind Muttiah Muralidaran (67) and Rangana Herath (34). Jayasuriya managed to reach 12 fifers in 41 innings as compared to Vaas's 194. SL vs BAN 2nd Test 2025: Prabath Jayasuriya’s Five-For Wraps Up Thumping Win for Sri Lanka Over Bangladesh.

Prabath Jayasuriya Draws Level With Legend

Prabath Jayasuriya joins Chaminda Vaas in the elite list - 12 five-wicket hauls in Tests for Sri Lanka! 🇱🇰 📊 Most five-fors for Sri Lanka in Tests: ➡️ Muttiah Muralidaran — 67 (228 in) ➡️ Rangana Herath — 34 (170 inns) ➡️ Prabath Jayasuriya — 12 (41 inns) ➡️ Chaminda Vaas —… — All About Sports (@sportsreplay) June 29, 2025

