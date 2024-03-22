As Chennai Super Kings take the field against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, they complete their 250 T20 appearance across IPL and Champions League T20. CSK are the fourth Indian Premier League team to achieve this feat following Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Meets Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar and Other Punjab Kings Cricketers Ahead of PBKS vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Chennai Super Kings Becomes 4th Indian Premier League Team to Play 250 T20 Matches

CSK is the 4th Indian Club to complete 250 T20 Matches. Matches = 250* Won = 146 Lost = 101 No Result = 2 📷 BCCI pic.twitter.com/A59AN4S8TB — CricketGully (@thecricketgully) March 22, 2024

