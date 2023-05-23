Chennai Super Kings entered their 10th IPL final, defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 23. The four-time champions were asked to bat first and Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a half-century, taking the side to 172/7. Gujarat Titans, in response, could only score 157. Hardik Pandya's side will now face the winner of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians' eliminator. CSK also became the first team to reach 10 IPL finals. MS Dhoni Successfully Plots for Hardik Pandya’s Dismissal During GT vs CSK IPL 2023 (Watch Video).

