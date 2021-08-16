Chepauk Super Gillies lifted the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 trophy after beating Ruby Trichy Warriors by eight runs in the final. Set a target of 184, Trichy Warriors scored 175 for seven in their 20 overs. N Jagadeesan was adjudged Man of the Match for his 58-ball 90 knock.

