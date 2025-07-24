N Jagadeesan is set to be added to the India National Cricket Team as a replacement for injured Rishabh Pant, in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. The India National Cricket Team wicketkeeper-batter suffered a nasty blow to his right foot, which caused him to retire hurt in a lot of pain, but despite his foot injury, he walked out to bat on Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Manchester on July 24. It has been reported that Rishabh Pant has fractured his foot and with Ishan Kishan, a man reported to be his replacement, also injured, the BCCI have reportedly sought to include N Jagadeesan. N Jagadeesan has played 52 First Class matches, scoring 3,373 runs. Rishabh Pant Walks Out To Bat on Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Despite His Foot Injury, Receives Loud Cheers From Fans at Old Trafford (Watch Video).

N Jagadeesan Set to Be Named as Rishabh Pant's Replacement

The Indian selectors got in touch with Ishan Kishan, who informed them that he is injured. The BCCI has decided to include Tamil Nadu’s wicket-keeper batsman N Jagadeesan for the fifth Test. — Devendra Pandey (@pdevendra) July 24, 2025

