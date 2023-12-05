Chetan Sakariya announced his engagement on Instagram, as he shared a picture with his wife-to-be. The 25-year-old left-arm pacer apparently looks very happy in the photograph and captioned it “Taking the best step together and we have decided on forever,” Chetan currently plays for Saurashtra and has represented India in 2021 against Sri Lanka. He has one ODI wicket and two T20I wickets under his belt. Sakariya also played in the Indian Premier League, representing Rajasthan Royals and later Delhi Capital in the 2023 edition. He will be looking to get a chance with either of the franchises in upcoming IPL auction 2024. Chetan Sakariya has a pretty impressive domestic record with 85 wickets from 28 first-class games. He also has 37 wickets in 23 List-A encounters. While in the T20 format, his tally stands at 65 dismissals in 46 matches. IPL 2024 Auction: WPL Auctioneer Mallika Sagar to Replace Hugh Edmeades for December 19 Indian Premier League Bidding Event: Report,

Chetan Sakariya Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHETAN SAKARIYA (@sakariya.chetan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)