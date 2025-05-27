Shreyas Iyer celebrates a wicket for Punjab Kings (left) and he with Shah Rukh Khan after KKR's third IPL title win (right) (Photo credit: X @PunjabKingsIPL and Instagram @shreyasiyer96)

Fans on social media were left displeased and unhappy after KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) did not have Shreyas Iyer's picture in their special poster to celebrate the first anniversary of their third IPL title win. On May 26, 2024, the KKR side, led by Shreyas Iyer, bagged their third IPL crown with a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. It was also Shreyas Iyer's first IPL title as captain. However, KKR and Shreyas Iyer parted ways before the IPL 2025 auction, where Punjab Kings signed the player for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore. The 30-year-old has gone on to lead Punjab Kings into the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and has established them as one of the title favourites. 'Why no Shreyas Iyer?' was a question echoed by fans as they reacted to KKR's special poster without their IPL 2024-winning captain. Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Thanks Head Coach Ricky Ponting for Trust After Sealing IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Spot.

'Why No Shreyas Iyer?'

Why no Shreyas Iyer in that picture? Forgot the winning captain? https://t.co/pXpNLXZUk7 — Mahesh (@LazyMaheshuuu) May 26, 2025

'Removed the Guy Who Led Them to The Trophy'

Removed the guy who led them to the trophy... https://t.co/rg5tkkuFzM — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) May 26, 2025

'Never Forget Your Heroes'

Never forget your heroes. Shreyas Iyer - Only the second IPL winning captain for KKR Mitchell Starc - Player of the Match in Qualifiers & Final. Phil Salt - Second best batter for KKR after Narine https://t.co/XqDP8ZKys7 pic.twitter.com/bzJFqP9Cpo — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) May 26, 2025

'Where is Your Trophy Winning Captain?'

Where is your Trophy winning captain? Also, player of the match? https://t.co/va6RKpL4Uk — Paridhi Srivastava 7🏏⚽ (@BeingKohlicious) May 26, 2025

'They Skipped the Skipper'

They skipped the skipper 🙄 https://t.co/enNqUmihQm — Umar Faruk Mohammad (@UmarfarukM) May 27, 2025

'Winning Captain Kidhar Hai?'

Winning captain kidhar hai? pic.twitter.com/K8iVpHLtLB — Byomkesh Bakshi (@_Byomkesh) May 26, 2025

'Where's Iyer in the Frame?'

The man gave it everything.. and you can’t even give him a mention? KKR, where’s Iyer in the frame?🤦‍♂️ — Karan Singh Dhillon (@karandhillon28) May 26, 2025

'Where is the Winning Captain?'

Where is the winning captain??????? — PrasadChowdary_KVD (@Kurapatis_VDP) May 26, 2025

'Atleast Keep Iyer'

Atleast keep Iyer in this pic bruh https://t.co/RfnVQ03kWM — Udit (@udit_buch) May 27, 2025

Another Fan Reacts

how quietly y'all removed shreyas man https://t.co/YgeRuPGFba — t (@samosaapavv) May 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)