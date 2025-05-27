Fans on social media were left displeased and unhappy after KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) did not have Shreyas Iyer's picture in their special poster to celebrate the first anniversary of their third IPL title win. On May 26, 2024, the KKR side, led by Shreyas Iyer, bagged their third IPL crown with a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. It was also Shreyas Iyer's first IPL title as captain. However, KKR and Shreyas Iyer parted ways before the IPL 2025 auction, where Punjab Kings signed the player for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore. The 30-year-old has gone on to lead Punjab Kings into the playoffs for the first time in 11 years and has established them as one of the title favourites. 'Why no Shreyas Iyer?' was a question echoed by fans as they reacted to KKR's special poster without their IPL 2024-winning captain. Punjab Kings Captain Shreyas Iyer Thanks Head Coach Ricky Ponting for Trust After Sealing IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Spot.

