In a huge blow for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, speedster Umran Malik has been ruled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 edition due to an injury. The three-time champions Kolkata roped in Chetan Sakariya as Umran's replacement for the IPL season 18. The development was confirmed on the Indian Premier League's social handle. The Kolkata-based franchise has acquired Sakariya's services for INR 75 lakh as they aim to strengthen their pace department ahead of the IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders will play the IPL 2025 opener against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. KKR Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Kolkata Knight Riders Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Umran Malik Ruled Out of IPL 2025

