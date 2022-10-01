Cheteshwar Pujara could not contribute much with the bat in hand as he was dismissed for one run in the Irani Cup 2022 match between Saurashtra and the Rest of India (ROI). The right-hander was caught by Hanuma Vihari off the bowling of young pacer Kuldeep Sen.

Cheteshwar Pujara Dismissed for 1 Run:

WICKET! Over: 3.2 C Pujara 1(4) ct G H Vihari b Kuldeep Sen, Saurashtra 5/3 #IraniCup — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 1, 2022

