Rishabh Pant congratulated Chris Woakes on his retirement from international cricket. The England National Cricket Team star, on September 29, took to social media to announce this decision with an emotional note. Rishabh Pant reacted to Chris Woakes' retirement post and joked that the England star 'definitely left a mark' on him. What Rishabh Pant is alluding to is his toe injury, which took place while he was trying to play a reverse sweep to a Chris Woakes' delivery in the India vs England Manchester Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which finished 2-2. "Happy Retirement Woakesy. You have been amazing on the field. Lots of discipline, a big smile and always good vibes. Now you can finally give that bowling arm a rest and my foot too. You definitely left a mark on me before retirement. Wishing you a fantastic journey ahead," Rishabh Pant's reply read. Chris Woakes Retires: England All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket, 36-Year-Old Says 'No Regrets'.

Rishabh Pant Congratulates Chris Woakes on His Retirement from International Cricket With Hilarious Twist

Happy Retirement Woakesy. You have been amazing on the field. Lots of discipline, a big smile and always good vibes. Now you can finally give that bowling arm a rest and my foot too 😂 You definitely left a mark on me before retirement.😅 Wishing you a fantastic journey ahead🤗 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 30, 2025

