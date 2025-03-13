The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is around the corner and will kick-off from March 22. Out of the ten franchises, nine have announced their captains for the season. The likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants has appointed and announced their new captains. Only Delhi Capitals is the only franchise who are yet to do it. Amid much speculations, they have released a teaser for the captain announcement which features actor Aditya Srivastava, famous for the role of Abhijeet in CID and social media news aggregators Mufaddal Vohra and Johns Benny, popularly known as CricCrazyJohns. In the video CID character Abhijeet was spotted arresting Johns and Vohra for 'leaking' the DC captaincy news. Mumbai Indians Reveal Bollywood Star Jackie Shroff As New 'Spirit Coach' Ahead of IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

'Bohot Ho Gaye Leaks'

Bohot ho gaye leaks, ab aur nahi 🔒🛑 Thank you, Captain Investigation Department 🥹🙏 pic.twitter.com/k2OAy9Y2IM — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 13, 2025

'In Dono Ka Kuch Karna Padega'

In dono ka kuch karna padega yaar 🙄 pic.twitter.com/jcku22IwKr — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 13, 2025

