A surprising incident took place during the ongoing PSL 2025 match between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United when New Zealand batter Colin Munro accused Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking while bowling. Munro was facing Iftikhar, who was bowling off-breaks and suddenly after a ball Munro made it clear that he was unhappy and signaled chucking at the umpire. Iftikhar was clearly furious and the umpire had to call them together to settle things. Fans were surprised as well and made the video viral on social media. ‘HBL IPL’ Ramiz Raja Makes Blunder, Calls PSL Indian Premier League During Post-Match Presentation of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars 2025 Contest (Watch Video).

Colin Munro Gestures 'Broken Elbow' Action to Umpire to Point Out Iftikhar Ahmed is 'Chucking'

