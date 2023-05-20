MS Dhoni has received a lots of love and respect from the fans in every corner of visited in India with CSK whenever they played an away game. As he won the toss in Delhi during the DC vs CSK IPL 2023 clash, the crowd burst out in cheers and the commentator Danny Morrison admitted he couldn't hear a thing amidst the loud cheers and asked MS in sign language if we wanted to bat or ball. MS replied in the same that he wanted to bat.

Danny Morrison Communicates With MS Dhoni in Sign Language

