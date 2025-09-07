Guyana Amazon Warriors will battle against the Trinbago Knight Riders in the 23rd match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 tournament on Sunday, September 7. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2025 match will be held at the Providence Stadium, and is scheduled to begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of CPL 2025 in India, and fans can watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders live telecast on its channels. Those on the lookout for an online viewing option can also watch the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after getting access to either a match or a tour pass. Tabraiz Shamsi Brings Out Iconic 'Shoe Phone' Celebration As Spinner Cleans Up Andre Russell During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

CPL 2025 Live Streaming

The Caribbean T20 carnival is BACK! 🎉🔥 6 teams, packed stadiums, and non-stop entertainment as #CPL2025 lights up Aug–Sept! 🏏🌴 witness it all LIVE on FanCode! 📲 (15 aug to 22 sep)pic.twitter.com/4uJJR5CbWy#CPL #CricketCarnival #FanCodeCricket #T20Vibes — Sporttify (@sporttify) August 14, 2025

