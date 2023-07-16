The Asian Games this year will witness cricket as one of the events in the multi-sports competition and this has led to increased excitement around the continental competition, which gets underway on September 23. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named its both its men's and women's squads for the event. While the women's team is a full-strength one, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a second-string men's team, with the first-team players busy with World Cup engagements. There would be a total of 18 teams competing with the top four sides, as per T20 rankings, playing the quarterfinals directly. The Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field will host the matches. Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming To Be Available on Sony LIV; Sony Sports Network To Provide Live Telecast of Continental Event.

Asian Games 2023 Cricket Format, Participating Teams

Asian Games Format for Cricket. - Host China. - 18 teams. - Top 4 ranked teams will directly play the Quarter Finals.. pic.twitter.com/3ZNkkDE6MH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 15, 2023

