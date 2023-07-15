Good news for Indian fans who are keen to watch the Asian Games from the comfort of their homes. Sony Sports Network have acquired the media rights of the Asian Games 2023 in India and that means, its channels Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4 and Sony Sports Ten 5, would provide live telecast of the various events. Fans who wish to watch live streaming of the same can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Indian Football Team Set To Miss Asian Games 2023, Here’s the Reason.

Asian Games 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast to Be Available on Sony Network

