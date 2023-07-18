For the first time in eight years, the Australian men’s cricket team will be heading to New Zealand for a two-match Test series. The tour will also include three T20Is ahead of the all-important T20I World Cup in June. The full schedule of the series has been announced.

Cricket Australia Announces Schedule for New Zealand Series

For the first time in eight years, our Australian men's team will be heading across the Tasman for two Test matches against New Zealand. The tour will also include three T20 internationals ahead of the T20 World Cup in June. 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/RoW8xHUO1h — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) July 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)