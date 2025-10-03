Star Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma joined India A for the unofficial ODI series against Australia after he helped India win the Asia Cup 2025 title. Abhishek featured in the playing XI of India A against Australia A in the second unofficial ODI. He opened the batting with Prabhsimran Singh but didn't open the scoring and was dismissed by Australia A seamer Jack Edwards. It was a disappointing failure from Abhishek Sharma as his attempt to enter the ODI squad of Team India will get tougher now. Abhishek Sharma and Mentor Yuvraj Singh Dance Together On Stage During Young India Opener’s Sister Komal Sharma's Wedding (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For A Duck

Abhishek Sharma out for a first ball duck against Australia A. Tilak Varma batting 16.#INDAVAUSA — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) October 3, 2025

