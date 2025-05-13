Cricket Australia issued an official statement on the availability of Australian players as the remainder of IPL 2025 resumes on May 17. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announced the fixtures for the remaining IPL 2025 matches after the tournament was suspended for one week in the midst of the India-Pakistan conflict. There have been a lot of speculation on the availability of overseas stars who left India post the suspension of IPL 2025 and Cricket Australia, in its statement, announced that the players would decide whether to return to India or not and they would be backed in their decisions. "Team management will work through preparation implications for the World Test Championship final for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches," a part of their statement also read. IPL 2025 to Resume On May 17 Across Six Venues; Final to be Played On June 3

CA Issues Statement on Australian Players Featuring in IPL 2025 Remaining Matches

Cricket Australia released a statement this morning regarding players in the IPL: https://t.co/Pn8cNFb5dx pic.twitter.com/yAcqR4CGr4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 12, 2025

