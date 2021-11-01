Following a poor show by India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday where they were thrashed by New Zealand, the team now finds itself on the brink of elimination. Touted as favourites going into the tournament, the two back-to-back defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand have left fans disappointed and angry. But IPL franchise’s have asked fans to back the team for the remainder of the tournament. Check their tweets below

We ended up on the wrong side of the result again tonight but let’s support and back the team in the remainder of the matches. 👊🏻#PlayBold #T20WorldCup #INDvNZ #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6SqBQNOR2Q — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 31, 2021

