A very unfortunate development at Kolhapur saw an elderly CSK fan, who was earlier assaulted by two Mumbai Indians fans, breathe his last on March 31, Sunday. The 63-year-old victim, identified as Bandopant Bapuso Tibile, was assaulted by two MI supporters after he celebrated the wicket of Rohit Sharma. The two MI fans hit him with sticks in anger which seriously injured him and Tibile had to be rushed to the hospital. It was in vain as he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. IPL 2024: Fan Wars Are Taking an Ugly Turn, Says Ravichandran Ashwin on Fans Booing Mumbai Indians' Captain Hardik Pandya.

CSK Fan Dies After Being Assaulted By Mumbai Indians Fans

A cricket discussion between an elderly Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fan and two Mumbai Indians (MI) supporters turned tragic in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Two MI fans killed a CSK fan over the celebration of Rohit Sharma wicket!! Tragic 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZWH3WSEPm1 — PANDIT JI (@anujmishra26110) March 31, 2024

