Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders have relived special moments of the IND vs PAK, CWC 2003 that was held at the Centurion. Check out the tweets below.

RCB

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣3️⃣, #TeamIndia beat 🇵🇰 in an iconic World Cup match at the Centurion, with Sachin Tendulkar leading the charge with a masterful 9️⃣8️⃣(75) and Yuvraj Singh completing the chase with a 5️⃣0️⃣*. 🤩🙌🏻#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/oqHft6c0a8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 1, 2022

KKR

Happy March 1! 😁#OnThisDay in 2003, India beat Pakistan for 3rd time in a row in #WorldCup! What's your favourite memory from this iconic game? _____ 💬 📸: Getty #INDvPAK #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/prrGVhSLdU — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 1, 2022

CSK

🪄 If a time traveller were to snap their finger and take us back to 2003, it would be India vs Pakistan 🏏today!#AndhaGnyabagam #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XF36X4YhCC — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) March 1, 2022

