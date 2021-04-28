CSK vs SRH Toss Report
Toss Update: @SunRisers have won the toss and they have opted to bat first against @ChennaiIPL https://t.co/dvbR7X1Kzc #VIVOIPL #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/8wmi572lJo
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021
CSK Playing XI
Match 23. Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, S Raina, A Rayudu, R Jadeja, MS Dhoni, S Curran, S Thakur, D Chahar, L Ngidi https://t.co/w7vUSl6314 #CSKvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021
SRH Playing XI
Match 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, J Bairstow, K Williamson, M Pandey, V Shankar, K Jadhav, R Khan, J Suchith, S Sharma, S Kaul, K Ahmed https://t.co/w7vUSl6314 #CSKvSRH #VIVOIPL #IPL2021
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 28, 2021
