Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dropped a beautiful wish for newly wed Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj. "The love story that we cherryished has blossomed into a new chapter! Happy Whistles for the Super Couple!," wrote CSK as they posted a cute pic of the couple. Chahar and Jaya married each other in Agra on June 02. For the uninitiated, Chahar represents CSK in IPL. Deepak Chahar Wedding Pics: Indian Cricketer Marries Jaya Bhardwaj in Agra.

