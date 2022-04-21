Chennai Super Kings and New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne will miss out on the remainder of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. The defending champions have signed young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement. The IPL franchise took to social media to make this announcement.

Adam Milne to miss IPL 2022 due to injury. Wishing him a minnal recovery to be up and running in a flash soon!#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @AdamMilne19 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)