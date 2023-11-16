David Warner has been in good touch in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His intensity has changed the body language of the Australian cricket team giving them momentum in the competition. Some exceptional batting performances and he has now crossed the mark of 500 runs in the competition. This is the second consecutive ICC Cricket World Cup where he has scored 500 runs. He becomes the second batter after Rohit Sharma to achieve the feat of scoring 500 runs in consecutive ICC World Cups. Two Wickets in Two Balls! Travis Head Dismisses Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen Off Consecutive Deliveries During SA vs AUS ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal (Watch Video).

HISTORIC: - David Warner becomes second player to have scored 500+ runs in back to back World Cup editions..!! pic.twitter.com/H0YqdVge29 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 16, 2023

Multiple times 500+ runs in one #CWC edition Sachin Tendulkar- 1996, 2003 Rohit Sharma - 2019, 2023 David Warner- 2019, 2023#SAvAUS — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) November 16, 2023

