David Warner continued to show his love for India with his post for the nation on the occasion of Republic Day 2024. Taking to Instagram, the Australian cricket star tagged Vikash Kumar, the Head of Operations at GMR Sports, which owns several sports teams-Dubai Capitals, Delhi Capitals, India Capitals as well as UP Yoddhas. Sharing a Republic Day graphic, Warner wrote, "To all my friends, fans and second family I wish you a Happy Republic Day." Warner had earlier congratulated India after the Ram temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated. Republic Day 2024: Suryakumar Yadav, Bajrang Punia and Other Sportspersons Greet Nation With Wishes on 75th Republic Day.

See David Warner's Instagram Post for India's Republic Day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

