New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day and sportspersons from across the country took to X to extend greetings on the occasion.

Several sports personalities, from past and present, took to social media to extend their wishes.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday also took to X and extended wishes on the occasion of Republic Day.

https://twitter.com/BCCI/status/1750716074117697770

World No.1 T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav extended greetings to the nation and said he is "proud to be an Indian."

https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1750727821415334092

"An unexplainable feeling! Wishing you all a very happy Republic Day! So proud to be an Indian," Suryakumar posted on X.

"Here's wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day," BCCI posted on X.

https://twitter.com/ajinkyarahane88/status/1750700311327756478

India batter Ajinkya Rahane wrote on X, "Celebrating the day that laid the foundation and framework of this great nation. Happy Republic Day!"

Indian archer Sheetal Devi, who won two golds and a silver at the Asian Para Games in Compound Archery took to X and wrote, "Wish you all a Happy Republic day!"

https://twitter.com/ArcherSheetal/status/1750739042940096920

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted, "Forging ahead with progress and pride Happy 75th Republic Day, India!"

India is meanwhile gearing up for a momentous platinum celebration of the country's Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital.

President Droupadi Murmu led the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. (ANI)

