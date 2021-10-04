Delhi Capitals captain and birthday boy Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings in this top-of-the-table clash in Dubai on Monday. For Chennai, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa come into the squad in place of KM Asif, Sam Curran and Suresh Raina respectively. Delhi replaced Steven Smith with 26-year old Ripal Patel.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals XI: S Dhawan, P Shaw, S Iyer, R Pant, R Patel, S Hetmyer, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Khan, A Nortje

Chennai Super Kings XI: F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, M Ali, A Rayudu, R Uthappa, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, DJ Bravo, S Thakur, D Chahar, J Hazlewood

