Gujarat Giants are currently facing Delhi Capitals in Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Being asked to bat first, Gujarat put up a decent total of 147-4 in their 20-over quota. Ashleigh Gardner 51*(33) and Laura Wolvaardt 57(45) scored half-centuries for Gujarat. Meanwhile, Jess Jonassen was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi. Jonassen picked up two wickets. Delhi will now look to chase down this target and book their place in the playoffs.

Gujarat Giants - 147/4

We set a target of 1⃣4⃣8⃣ runs 🎯 Let's go and defend this! 👊#DCvGG #TATAWPL #BringItOn — Gujarat Giants (@GujaratGiants) March 16, 2023

