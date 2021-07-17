Indian women's cricket team Deepti Sharma shared a picture with fellow countryman and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "It was lovely meeting you jaddu bhaiya. Being an all rounder, I have always looked up to you and have learnt a lot from you. Thankyou for always inspiring me."

See her tweet here:

It was lovely meeting you jaddu bhaiya. Being an all rounder, I have always looked up to you and have learnt a lot from you. Thankyou for always inspiring me. @imjadeja #favallrounder🏏#jaddu #bcci #cricket #deepti pic.twitter.com/EJRwJnJdeR — Deepti Sharma (@Deepti_Sharma06) July 16, 2021

