Delhi Capitals (DC) have appointed Matthew Mott as the new assistant coach ahead of IPL 2025. The former England coach has previously worked with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. The 51-year-old had stepped down as the head coach of the England national cricket team after the Jos Buttler-led side failed were handed by semi-final exit by India at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Matthew Mott will join the Delhi Capitals' coaching staff led by Hemang Badani, who took over as the head coach of the franchise after Ricky Ponting's exit. Delhi Capitals will also have a new captain for IPL 2025 after Rishabh Pant was signed by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the auction last year. DC IPL 2025 Schedule: Delhi Capitals' Fixtures in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Delhi Capitals Name Matthew Mott as New Assistant Coach

A serial winner who's back for more 🥹🤞 Welcome to Dilli, Matthew Mott 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKR8sAXMRg — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)