Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in what is expected to be a mouth-watering battle on March 24 after the IPL 2025 schedule was announced on Sunday, February 16. The franchise will play its first two home matches in Visakhapatnam against Lucknow Super Giants (March 24) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (March 30) before moving to Chennai to face Chennai Super Kings (April 5). A contest against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru follows for them on April 10 before they play their first match in Delhi against Mumbai Indians on April 13. Delhi Capitals' who will have a new captain in IPL 2025, will play their final group match against Mumbai Indians on May 15. IPL 2025 Schedule Announced: KKR to Face RCB in Opening Match on March 22, Get Indian Premier League Season 18 Fixtures, Complete Time Table with Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

DC IPL 2025 Schedule:

