Delhi Capitals thrashed UP Warriorz by seven wickets in the Women's Premier League 2025 match at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday. With this victory, the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals jumped to second place in the WPL 2025 standings. Talking about the match, UP Warriroz made 166/7 after opener Kiran Navgire slammed 51 runs and Chinelle Henry played a brisk knock of 33*. With the ball, Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets. While chasing 167 runs, openers Shafali Verma (26) and Meg Lanning provided a quick start. The opening pair stitched a crucial 66-run. Captain Meg Lanning played a match-winning knock of 69 runs, whereas Annabel Sutherland remained unbeaten on 41 runs. Delhi secured a comprehensive victory. Women's Premier League Achieves 50-Match Milestone During UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals WPL 2025 Clash.

Thrilling Victory for Delhi Capitals

Thrilling end to the Vadodara leg 🎬🍿@DelhiCapitals get the 2️⃣ points ✌ They hold their nerve in the last over to win the game 👌 Scoreboard ▶ https://t.co/9h5ufjdTrn#TATAWPL | #UPWvDC pic.twitter.com/pps0LjYGih — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 19, 2025

