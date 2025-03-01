Delhi Capitals continued their fine form in WPL 2025, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine wickets on March 1. Meg Lanning and her side dished out a dominant show first with the ball and later, with the bat as they became the first team to qualify for the WPL 2025 playoffs after registering a hat-trick of victories. Chasing 148 to win, Shafali Verma (80*) and Jess Jonassen (61*) struck half-centuries as Delhi Capitals got the runs in just 15.3 overs. The two batters registered a massive 146-run partnership that helped the two-time finalists enter the playoffs once again. On the other hand, RCB suffered their fourth loss in a row and they finish the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025 without a victory. Earlier, it was Ellyse Perry who stood out with the bat in hand, scoring 60* as RCB scored 147/5. For Delhi Capitals, Shikha Pandey and debutant Nallapureddy Charani got two wickets each. Ellyse Perry Times Her Jump to Perfection To Take Meg Lanning's Catch During RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Delhi Capitals Beat RCB, Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs

