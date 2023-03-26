Delhi Capitals topped the group stage of the inaugural edition of Women's Premier League 2023. Meg Lanning-led team will face Mumbai Indians in the final at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 26. Before the match, Delhi shared an emotional video on their official social media handle. The caption of their post reads, "No matter the result tonight, we will always B. E. L. I. E. V. E. we're part of a bigger change, a bigger journey".

Delhi Capitals Share Emotional Video Ahead of WPL 2023 Final

Aaj, iss safar ka aakhri din nahi, ek nayi soch ki shuruaat hai 🌤️ No matter the result tonight, we will always B. E. L. I. E. V. E. we're part of a bigger change, a bigger journey 💙#TATAWPLFinal #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/jOQSWvTPv2 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) March 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)