Delhi Capitals have bought Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2023 auction. DC spent INR 2.2 crore for the young Indian batter. Jemimah recently played an outstanding innings against Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 and took India over the victory line.

Jemimah Rodrigues Sold to DC For INR 2.2 Crore

