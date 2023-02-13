Australian women's team captain Meg Lanning will play for Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023. DC bought the experienced batter at a price of INR 1.1 crore. Lanning's ability with the bat and her leadership skills will be a huge boost for Delhi.

Meg Lanning Sold to DC For INR 1.1 Crore

SHE IS SOLD TO DELHI CAPITALS for INR 1.10 Crore 👏💰#WPLAuction | @DelhiCapitals — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 13, 2023

