Delhi Capitals continue to fill in the slots of local Indian bowlers as they secure the services of veteran Indian quick Shikha Pandey. Shikha has experience on her side and it will be key in leading a side with a young bowling attack. She was sold to DC for INR 60 lakh.

Shikha Pandey Sold to DC

