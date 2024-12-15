Scotland women's national cricket team star wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce was purchased by the Delhi Capitals for her base price of INR 10 lakh during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction. The Scotland cricketer has played 58 WT20Is and amassed 1290 runs, including four half-centuries. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Sarah Bryce Goes to Delhi Capitals for INR 10 Lakh; Anusha Sundaresan, Shanu Sen Unsold.

Sarah Bryce Sold to DC for INR 10 Lakh in WPL 2025 Auction

Sarah Bryce will play for @DelhiCapitals 👌👌 She's acquired for INR 10 Lakh 🙌🙌 #TATAWPLAuction | #TATAWPL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 15, 2024

